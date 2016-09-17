Tchaikovsky treats as NSO performs Classical Bites concert

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra members return to concert action on Friday, October 14.

The Classical Bites concert gets under way at Nottingham’s Albert Hall at 6.30pm.

Lasting no more than an hour, the concert also offers the option of food at the end of the performance if you wish to stay on.

The concert features three Russian works, all by Tchaikovsky.

They are his Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, Variations On A Rococo Theme - featuring cello soloist Daniel Harrison - and the spectacular 1812 Overture to close the concert in memorable style.

For more details, see www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk