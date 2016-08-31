Tonkinson and co raise laughs at Glee

Another quartet of top comics will be in action at Nottingham’s Glee Club.

Performing there on both Friday and Saturday (September 2-3) will be Paul Tonkinson, Luke Toulson, Martin Mor, and John Lynn.

Later in the month - September 15 to be precise - there’s a hometown gig for rising star Matt Forde. Matt is familiar from his many radio and appearances and is to get his own series on comedy channel in the very near future.

Glee Club Nottingham is based at The Waterfront, off Canal Street, in the city centre.

For bookings and enquiries at the venue, you can call 0871 472 0400.

