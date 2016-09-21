Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms is gearing up for a classic night of Manchester madness featuring two of the UK’s finest tribute bands Ohasis and True Order.

Ohasis meticulously re-create the visuals, music and atmosphere of a real Oasis performance.

While True Order perform the iconic band’s most popular hits such as Blue Monday, Regret,True Faith and Bizarre Love Triangle as well as less mainstream songs like Procession, Dreams Never End and Everything’s Gone Green.

Tickets for the gig on Saturday October 1, are priced at £10.

Call 0115 896 4456 or visit www.alt-tickets.co.uk.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Top tribute bands to play Rescue Rooms Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...