Town is alive with the sound of music

This August Bank Holiday (August 25-29) Southwell will again be alive with the sound of classical music when nearly 100 of the very best young professional performers from across Britain and Europe come to town for the third Southwell Music Festival.

The 2016 Southwell Music Festival – to be held throughout the Bank Holiday weekend – will include 29 musical events, of which nearly half are free.

Tickets are still available for some performances and can be obtained online viawww.southwellmusicfestival.com/onlinebooking , or by calling 0115 989 5555.

