Crich Tramway Village, home of the National Tramway Museum, will hold its special Tram Day event, on Saturday, September 10, which will this year focus on changes within the Nationally Designated collection of vehicles that the museum holds.

One of the museum’s rarely seen works vehicles, Porto Works Car 65, which was built in 1933 by the Public Transport Company of Porto, Portugal, will be moved from the museum’s offsite store, and displayed at the museum for the Tram Day event.

This will be the first time that the vehicle has actually been on display at the museum, since it was transferred to the National Tramway Museum, as it has been housed off-site since it arrived here from Portugal in 2005.

Crich Tramway Village will be open daily from 10am to 5.30pm (last admissions 4pm) until October 30. For more information visit www.tramway.co.uk

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Tram Day event to be held at Crich venue Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...