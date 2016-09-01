Two-day workshop at Harley Gallery

An early 17th century embroidered book binding belonging to Lady Brilliana Harley will be the focal point of the Ornamental Embroidery workshop at The Harley Gallery on the Welbeck estate this weekend.

This two-day workshop is with Ornamental Embroidery, who specialise in teaching and designing historic hand embroidery at UK museums and art galleries.

The workshop will on September 2-3 and is priced at £195. It will begin with a guided tour of The Portland Collection and a special viewing of Lady Brilliana Harley’s book.

For availability, call 01909 501 700.

