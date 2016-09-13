Win firework event tickets

There’s a fantastic fireworks and music festival for all the family on the way, and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our latest competition.

Love fireworks? Love music? Then you won’t want to miss the Around the World-themed fireworks and music festival at Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday, October 22 from 6pm-10.30pm.

TLS Events has teamed up with award-winning Fuse Fireworks to host a great, value for money, night of fun and entertainment for all the family, TLS Events are set to delight your senses with not one, but two, stunning fireworks displays expertly choreographed to music from across the globe!

And with dancing, live music, and a variety of food and drink stalls, this promises to be an experience not to be missed.

If you love the ‘oohs and aahhs’ of fireworks without all the ‘bangs and booms’, the 15-minute, low-noise display using Bangless fireworks at 7.30pm is perfect for you.

Then, at 9pm, prepare to be amazed with a spectacular, 20-minute display using a whole host of traditional, loud fireworks.

Throughout the night, you, your family and your friends can enjoy walkabout entertainment from an authentic Mariachi band, Can-Can and Samba dancers, American cheerleaders and a Chinese Dragon as well as a few other surprises.

Plus, there’ll be live music on the festival stage from two fantastic tribute bands, Mini Mixx (Little Mix tribute) and Flash (Queen tribute).

Go on, dance the night away in style!

For more information on the event and to book tickets you can visit www.tlsevents.co.uk

However, we’re giving away a pair of adult tickets to one lucky reader in our latest fantastic competition.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question correctly: In which county is Clumber Park situated?

You can email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime telephone contact number, to: steve.eyley@jpress.co.uk

Entries need to reach us by midday October 1 at the very latest.

Normal terms and conditions apply.

For more details on our competitions, you can go to www.eastwoodadvertiser.co.uk

or www.chad.co.uk or www.hucknall-dispatch.co.uk

Photo credit: Pyro Productions

