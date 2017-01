Alfreton Party in the Park is hosting a music fund-raising night at the Regal Club in Ripley next month.

Headlining will be AC/DC UK, the top British AC/DC tribute band.

Supporting them will be The Black Hands.

The event is on February 7 and is a ticket-only event.

Tickets are £5 from Liam on 07904 564603 or John on 07980 871256.