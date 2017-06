After playing Download earlier this month, Airbourne have now announced details of a new UK tour this autumn.

And they will be at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on November 20 and Nottingham’s Rock City on November 22.

Frontman Joel O’Keefe recently won the Dimebag Darrell ‘Shredder’ Award at this year’s Goldon Gods Awards in London.

Tickets are available now at www.livenation.co.uk, www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.airbournerock.com