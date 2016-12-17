Andre Rieu show called off after orchestra member’s heart attack

A concert by Andre Rieu at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena tonight (December 17) has been postponed due to a member of the orchestra suffering a heart attack.

The musician has been taken to hospital but his condition remains critical.

A statement from Andre Rieu Productions says; “It is with great regret that André Rieu has to postpone tonight’s Nottingham concert due to a member of the Johann Strauss Orchestra having a heart attack this morning.

“We are deeply saddened and thank you for your understanding in this difficult moment. Our heartfelt feelings are with their colleague and his family.”

A new rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Customers are advised to retain their ticket for the rescheduled show as all tickets will remain valid for the new date.

In the event that customers are unable to attend the rescheduled date, full refunds will be available from point of sale.

For further information on the cancellation of the Andre Rieu concert, visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com or email customer services team at generalenquiries@motorpointarenanottingham.com.