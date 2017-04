Rising indie-pop outfit Anteros are live at Nottingham’s Bodega this week.

The London-based four-piece were named Annie Mac’s New Names for 2016 upon the release of their Breakfast EP, while its follow-up, The Beat, was praised by BBC Radio 1’s Phil Taggart.

They have already supported Two Door Cinema Club on tour this year and have headline and festival dates to come this summer.

Their Nottingham gig is on Thursday, April 6, tickets are available at www.bodeganottingham.com