Anton and Erin are swinging the night away in new show

Strictly Come Dancing Stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are touring the UK this year with their spectacular new show Swing Time.

Swing Time’ promises a wonderful performance of music, song and dance delivered with aplomb by the nation’s favourite ballroom couple and a fantastic supporting cast including star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class ensemble dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

The production will feature new dances to classics like I Could Have Danced All Night, I Got Rhythm, Moondance, I’ve Got The World On A String, Guys And Dolls and Le Jazz Hot.

The show will also feature a Q&A section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Anton said, “Erin and I absolutely love going out on tour, we look forward to welcoming old friends and new.”

The tour is at Sheffield City Hall on February 3 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 5.

Tickets are available on 0114 2789789 (Sheffield), 0115 9895555 (Nottingham) or www.raymondgubbay.co.uk