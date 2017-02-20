Art exhibition with a difference opens today in Nottingham

An exciting new art exhibition is on display in Nottingham city centre from today (Monday), with all of the art created by people over 85.

Residents from Abbeyfield’s Sycamore House on Mansfield Road have been carefully crafting their pieces over a number of months and they will now be available for viewing for two weeks at cafe cchino, also on Mansfield Road.

The artists vary in age, from 86 to 98 and are of all ability levels. Some have mobility, sight or hearing problems, but this has not deterred their creativity.

The exhibition is a chance to show people that you can make and do anything at any age, and the most important thing is to have a go at everything.

Charlie Swift, Abbeyfield’s activity coordinator at Sycamore House, said: “We have had so much fun creating this artwork and the residents are overjoyed that their pieces are going on display.

“They have loved ‘feeling useful’, although I constantly remind them that they are useful regardless, and art sessions will always be a regular thing here at Sycamore House.”

Cafe, and now art gallery, owner, Lal Majitha, said: “The art created by these older people is beautiful and I’m just so glad I could provide a space for them to show it off.”

The exhibit can be seen for two weeks at cafe cchino, 652 Mansfield Road, Sherwood. Nottingham, NG5 2GF.