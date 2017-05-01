Artwork on display at Mansfield Museum

A new art exhibition is up and running at Mansfield Museum.

It features the work of artist Jonathan Annable and his art students, who attend weekly art classes in Ashfield and a class at Mansfield Museum.

It runs until the end of May, 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. The museum has free entry.

Jonathan Annable will show a new selection of large and small oil paintings. This is a great chance to see this new work for the first time on exhibition.

Jonathan has been working professionally as an artist and art tutor for the last 21 years and has his art in numerous national and international exhibitions and private collections.

His students have been working very hard to create paintings, drawings in varied mediums over the last year. Some students have been at the class since they started 17 years ago and some are new and total beginners.

Jonathan thinks that they have all worked so hard to get this exhibition together. This will be an exciting exhibition of varied art works and will contrast the professional artist and the student, some art is for sale during the exhibition.

Jonathan and his art students hope you enjoy this new exhibition and if you require commissioned art or art classes run by Jonathan please visit the web site www.contemporaryfineart.co.uk or telephone 01623 755441 for the studios or mobile 07919 125797.