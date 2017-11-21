Check out coalmining exhibition at Mansfield Museum

The Life of a Coalminer is the name of an exhibition now open at Mansfield Museum.

The exhibition will run until Saturday, June 2, and is free to get in to.

The Life of a Coalminer is all about the world of the Nottinghamshire coalfield throughout the 20th century.

The exhibition attempts to capture not just the rigours and dangers of life at the coal-face but also something of the flavour of the closely-knit communities whose lives revolved around ‘Th’Pit.

There is a chance to explore a typical day underground via some simple interactives in a basic mock-up of life below the surface.

But there is also the opportunity, by means of hundreds of photographs, to look back at the vibrant social life of the pit villages, from Galas and days out to sports clubs and Coal Queens. Here, too, are photographs of ever colliery in the county at work to linger over.

To complement all this, there is the usual range of children’s activities to ensure the exhibition is relevant to everyone, from those who dug out the coal to those who were not even born by the time the local pits closed.

A major feature of the exhibition is the co-operation and enthusiastic involvement we have received from several mining-focused heritage groups.

There can be few families in Nottinghamshire who do not have some connection to coalmining.

This exhibition has been put together in partnership with Bilsthorpe Heritage, Pleasley Pit Trust and Nottinghamshire Ex & Retired Miners Association.