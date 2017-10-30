Classic tale hits the stage on Northern Ballet’s tour

Northern Ballet bring the classic fairytale The Little Mermaid to Nottingham on its world première tour next week.

You can see performances at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 7-11, telling the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in the search for love.

The Little Mermaid is choreographed and directed by Northern Ballet’s artistic director David Nixon whose most recent creations for the company include hits Cinderella, The Great Gatsby and Beauty & the Beast.

This new production will immerse audiences in the mystical underwater world of Andersen’s famous fable with designs by Kimie Nakano (sets), Tim Mitchell (lighting) and David Nixon (costumes). The production also features an original score by Sally Beamish.

David Nixon said: “The Little Mermaid is an enchanting story and the fantastical underwater world of the mermaids evokes such beautiful imagery that it will be an excellent addition to our repertoire. So many people have grown up with this classic tale and so I am looking forward to reintroducing audiences to the world beyond the waves.”

Tickets are £12-£42 plus discounts for Royal Members, under 16s and groups. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Emma Kauldhar