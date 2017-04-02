Dance goes on for legend Flatley and co

Michael Flatley’s spectacular Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games has returned to the UK and will be coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from April 16-18 as part of a new national tour.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games UK Tour 2017 is created, produced, choreographed and directed by Michael Flatley and the show is set to wow audiences and dance fans alike, all around the country.

The original Lord of the Dance show premiered at the Coliseum in London two decades ago, and in 2014 Michael Flatley transformed the show, making it even more thrilling than the original.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, with music composed by Gerard Fahy, premiered at the iconic London Palladium in September 2014 to mark the milestone 20th anniversary since Michael Flatley became an international sensation.

The show has since gone on to enjoy hugely successful runs in the West End, Broadway, the US, Canada, Ireland, Germany, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games continues to thrill audiences around the globe with its intoxicating mix of dance and music that fuses the traditional with the contemporary in a classic tale that showcases the exceptional talent of the cast.

With all the precision and thrills of the original, Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, new costumes and choreography, world champion acrobats, special effects lighting, dancing robots, and cutting edge technology including a giant Radiant flat screen that spans the width of the stage.

Michael Flatley commented: “Our fans in the UK have been incredibly loyal for the last 20 years and many of my talented dancers hail from diverse parts of the country. We have a world-class cast, many of whom will be performing in their home cities and I am delighted to be able to showcase their remarkable talent.”

Call the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Brian Doherty