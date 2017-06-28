Enjoy some big screen summer fun in the great outdoors

The Summer Nights Film Festival is back for a seventh year at locations across Derbyshire and beyond.

Presented by Derby-based arts centre QUAD on an inflatable 12-metre screen, Summer Nights Festival screenings offer the chance to enjoy the great outdoors for a unique cinematic experience.

Two brand new venues for 2017 are RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate and Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire, additional nights have been added to some of the venues, including Wollaton Hall in Nottingham and Baddesley Clinton, in Warwickshire.

Derbyshire venues are Kedleston Hall, Calke Abbey and Hardwick Hall.

The dates, venues and films for 2017 include:

Kedleston Hall, in Derbyshire is showing Bridget Jones’ Baby (15) on Friday, July 21and The Legend Of Tarzan (12A) on Saturday, July 22.

Calke Abbey, in Derbyshire is showing Mamma Mia (PG) on Thursday, August 3, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A with subtitles) on Friday, August 4, and Footloose (12A) on Saturday, August 5.

Clumber Park, in Nottinghamshire is showing Dirty Dancing (12A) on Friday, August 4, and Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves (12A) on Saturday, August 5.

Hardwick Hall, in Derbyshire is showing La La Land (12A) on Friday, August 18, and Top Gun (12A) on Saturday, August 19.

Wollaton Hall, in Nottingham is showing Moulin Rouge (12A) on Thursday, August 24, Pretty Woman (15) on Friday, August 25, Jurassic Park (PG) on Saturday, August 26, The Dark Knight Rises (12A subtitled) on Sunday, August 27, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) on Monday, August 28.

For more information on films, venues or to book tickets, please call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606 or go to www.summernightsfilm.co.uk

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons