FILM REVIEW: Innovative approach pays off in new documentary Casting JonBenet

In 1996 Boulder, Colorado, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found dead in her family’s basement, writes Natalie Stendall.

A three-page ransom note was left behind suggesting a botched kidnapping but JonBenet’s mother, Patsy, quickly became a suspect. Still unsolved, the crime shook America, spawning scores of books and the emergence of salacious theories from an abusive Santa to a child porn ring.

Now an innovative feature-length documentary from Netflix, Casting JonBenet, explores the crime through the eyes of local actors auditioning for parts in a new drama about the events.

Director Kitty Green follows in the footsteps of Joshua Oppenheimer (The Act of Killing) and Louis Theroux (My Scientology Movie) in recognising the documentary potential of dramatisation.

By interviewing local actors, whose process naturally involves tapping into personal experience, Casting JonBenet reveals how myths are created and sustained.

In an era of 24-hour news and media commentary, Casting JonBenet’s preoccupation with what its participants believe is both pertinent and fascinating.

The sheer breadth of the actors’ experiences - from a part-time sex educator to an actress whose own brother was murdered - is compelling and often charming. Green has a feel for the whimsical and witty too. In one sequence, her child actors are encouraged to smash a watermelon with a flashlight. It’s an amusing and mischievous nod to courtroom forensics.

Casting JonBenet steers clear of all archive footage and voiceover, instead allowing the actors’ thoughts and performances to speak for themselves. Yet the skilful arrangement by Green and her editor, Davis Coombe (Chasing Ice), creates a straightforward narrative that requires no prior knowledge.

The recollections and memories of the participants take us on a journey from Patsy’s 911 call right through to the arrest of the main suspect and beyond.

Meanwhile, the multiple auditionees - there are least sixteen Patsys - allow for a fascinating array of different dramatised ‘versions’ while a beautiful final scene reminds us of the victim too often forgotten in the midst of all this speculation, JonBenet herself.

By the time Casting JonBenet draws to a close you’ll probably be none the wiser about what actually happened on that night of December 26 1996, but then whodunnit was never the point. The genius of Casting JonBenet lies in showing us that what we believe is the product not only of our reaction to who is telling the story but our deep-seated personal experiences.

5/5