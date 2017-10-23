Film Review: The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Noah Baumbach, the writer director of indie hits While We’re Young, Frances Ha and Greenberg returns with charismatic new drama The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), writes Natalie Stendall.

Adam Sandler, Elizabeth Marvel and Ben Stiller become the adult children of an ageing sculptor Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) for whom a lack of recognition in the New York arts scene is a deep-rooted grievance exacted on his children in careless remarks about their own artistic failures.

Baumbach makes it clear that we’ve arrived in the middle of things. Emerging from the film’s loquacious script, reminiscent of Woody Allen, are a catalogue of parenting errors that feed the siblings’ unfavourable perceptions of themselves. Cast adrift as the children of Harold’s first wife, Danny (Sandler) and Jean (Marvel) have managed to carve out a fractious relationship with their father while their successful half-sibling Matt (Stiller) has escaped to Los Angeles. Dividing the film into various chapters - the ‘new and selected’ stories of the film’s title - Baumbach draws us into the perspectives of Danny and Matt who attempt a prickly reconciliation of their differences. Jean, who is evasive, introverted and sidelined by her father, exists fittingly but frustratingly on the periphery.

Baumbach’s writing is first rate and it’s hard to imagine finer performances than those propelling The Meyerowitz Stories. Hoffman’s understatement is pregnant with neuroses and, most surprising in a film so voluble, communicates most when he says nothing at all. At a lauded show for his contemporary L.J. Shapiro (Judd Hirsch), insecurity ruptures Harold’s confident exterior. Impatient and irritated, Harold’s doubt about his own undiscovered talent infects the film’s atmosphere. Has his success wained or was he never successful at all?

For their part, the sons are blinded by their proximity to the work and its ego-centric creator, unable to make out its significance in the wider world.

The casting here is perfection. Sandler’s warmth and subtlety make the perfect foil for Stiller’s barely concealed rage and the friction gives rise not only to drama that’s crushing in its intensity and emotional depth but to charming, mischievous comedy too.

For all its earnestness, The Meyerowitz Stories is witty and optimistic. Baumbach feeds on parental mistakes but not unrelentingly so, choosing to examine the siblings’ unconditional love for the father that neglected them. Between the lines, they recycle their positive recollections in the raising of their own children and treat their father’s loves - his art and his newest, alcoholic wife - with tenderness and respect.

4/5