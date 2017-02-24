Get red-dy for a ballet treat in Nottingham

The Red Shoes is coming to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from March 7-11/

The world premiere production of Matthew Bourne’s The Red Shoes is coming to the area. Based on the film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, and also the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, it has music by acclaimed film composer Bernard Herrmann.

A beloved fairy-tale and Academy Award-winning movie, The Red Shoes has seduced audiences and inspired generations of dancers with its tale of obsession, possession and one girl’s dream to be the greatest dancer in the world.

Victoria Page lives to dance but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion.

An intoxicating drama where life imitates art with fateful consequences, it will dazzle your senses and break your heart.

See www.trch.co.uk for ticket details.

Photo by Johan Persson