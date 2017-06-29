New exhibition will offer dino-mite family fun at city venues

A world-exclusive dinosaur exhibition is roaring into the area from this weekend for a once-in-a-lifetime event

Featuring some of the largest dinosaur skeletons in existence, this world-exclusive event is promising visitors a roar-some experience this summer, as the Dinosaurs of China exhibition stomps into Nottingham.

Taking place from July 1 to October 29 at Wollaton Hall and Lakeside Arts in Nottingham, the ground shakers to feathered flyers exhibition will amaze families, children and dinosaur enthusiasts with a vast selection of genuine fossils and 3D skeletons that have never been seen outside of Asia before.

Unmissable highlights will include the show-stopping Mamenchisaurus – a dinosaur the same height as three double decker buses - and the amazing Gigantoraptor, the largest feathered dinosaur in the world. Visitors will also be taken on an evolutional journey.

Telling the story of how dinosaurs evolved into birds, the event will span two family-friendly sites with Wollaton Hall hosting the main exhibition over the summer holidays.

The second exhibition at Nottingham University’s public arts centre, Lakeside Arts, will welcome the Alxasaurus and the Dilophosaurus which together with the university’s own Life Science collection will explore how dinosaurs may have looked.

Dr Adam Smith, curator at the Nottingham Natural History Museum, Wollaton Hall has been working together with Dr Wang Qi from the University of Nottingham to bring the exhibition across from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology in Beijing and the Long Hao Institute of Geology and Paleontology Inner Mongolia, to Wollaton Hall and Lakeside Arts in Nottingham.

Adam said: “The dinosaur skeletons and fossils have departed Asia, many for the first time, to travel 5,000 miles across the sea to the UK.

“The exhibition is a one-time opportunity to see some of the world’s best preserved dinosaur discoveries, and the tallest dinosaur skeleton ever seen in the UK.

“Visitors will be taken on a truly unique journey discovering the evolution of the dinosaurs, from bones of ground shakers, to feathered flyers. Many of the fossils on display have only been discovered in the past 20 years and one was named just two years ago.”

Tickets for the Wollaton Hall exhibition are £7.70 for an adult and £5.50 for a child. There is a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £22. Children under five go free and the event welcomes school parties at a reduced price. Entry to the Lakeside exhibition is free of charge.

For more information, please visit www.dinosaursofchina.co.uk