Refugees in the spotlight for new exhibition in Nottingham

Step into the footsteps of Syrian refugees in an exhibition now showing at Nottingham’s New Art Exchange.

Fleeing war torn countries, the past two years has seen 1.3 million people travelling through Greece in search of safety and a better life in Europe. Their fearful and arduous journey is the subject of a new exhibition at New Art Exchange by Juan delGado, Altered Landscapes, presenting a refugees’ experience in a way usually unseen in mainstream media.

From ports, to motorways, to borders of barbed wire and cameras, the route to safety spans many landscapes. In early 2016, artist Juan delGado travelled to Greece, Macedonia and Calais and recorded the journeys taken by refugees, many of whom are from Syria and northern Iraq. delGado recalls their stories and experiences within Altered Landscapes in his film installations, photography and audio works, making for an insightful and thought-provoking exhibition.

Since 2013, he has collected stories and testimonies from those on the run, internally displaced or re-settling across Europe in his online archive Qisetna: Talking Syria.

Curator Armindokht Shooshtari explains the importance of representing refugees’ experiences at New Art Exchange - a Nottingham-based gallery celebrating cultural diversity.

“We are so pleased to present this important exhibition, which comes at a time when many European countries are fortifying their borders with wire fences and watchtowers to stop the flow of refugees. We hope the exhibition helps in telling the human story of many people caught in the worst humanitarian crisis of our time.”

Instead of visually depicting displaced people – familiar images which already proliferate the media – delGado chose to capture the traces of their existence: the fleeting moments and marks left on the land as they pass through.

Shot with beautiful black and white cinematography, the visuals are accompanied by a heartfelt narrative, describing the traumatic experience of uprooting and leaving

behind loved ones without knowing if they will be reunited once again.

Juan delGado describes his intentions in creating this exhibition in the midst of the largest mass migration in living history.

“This exhibition comes as a result of an on-going journey of listening to the traumatic experiences of hundreds of men and women that I have met since 2012. They were trying to understand, not only the tragic situation they have been thrown into, but also the suppurating hopelessness as they enquiry us “why the world is ignoring our suffering?”

“It is said that art can’t change the world, even it is not the purpose of art to change anything. However, it is through the making of this work that I can finally come to terms with what it is unrepresentable.”

In the installation, a floor projection shows a terrain underfoot, offering an intimate and personal experience of walking through an unfamiliar landscape. A series of landscape photographs sets the scene for their accompanying audio recordings, telling stories from refugees who delGado met during the making of his exhibition.

The exhibition runs until August 6. New Art Exchange is situated on Gregory Boulevard in Nottingham city centre. For more, see www.nae.org.uk