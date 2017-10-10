Spanish sparkle in wind orchestra’s latest concert at Thoresby

Join Nottingham Symphonic Wind Orchestra for a special concert in Thoresby’s Riding Hall, for an afternoon of celebratory music with a Spanish twist, on Sunday, October 15.

The orchestra is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its formation in 1987, during which time it has won awards, performed international tours, recorded a number of CDs, been broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM, and raised £120,000 for charitable causes.

As part of their celebrations at this concert they will be revisiting some old favourites, but also looking to the future with a first performance of a brand new work.

Under the direction of Keiron Anderson (pictured), NSWO will perform the UK premiere as part of a “World Premiere Chain” of the most recent composition of a Spanish composer Carlos Pellicer: Menu, for wind band.

This is an original idea from the composer himself, who said: “For some time now, I’ve been thinking about being able to carry out a project to make a chain debut of one of my works. A premiere in each country. Only one premiere in each country. Then everyone will have access to it”.

Carlos has flown over from Valencia to be present at Thoresby and has visited many of the 20 countries that will premiere his piece.

NSWO are also honoured to have a special piece written by its conductor, Keiron Anderson, called Fiesta, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the group.

This promises to be a lively afternoon of celebration and music from one of the region’s leading ensembles, with pieces including Copacabana, Candide Overture, and Congo del Fuego.

The concert starts at 3pm in Thoresby Park’s Courtyard Riding Hall. Ticket prices are adult £10, under 14s £5

Tickets are available to purchase by calling Thoresby Park’s Visitor Centre on 01623 822009 or by emailing info@thoresbycourtyard.com