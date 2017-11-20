Strictly stars will trip the light fantastic next year in new show

Following a sensational sell-out debut tour last year, Strictly sweethearts Kevin and Karen Clifton are back in 2018 with a brand new show.
It can be seen at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 30.
Expect a sultry, hip-swinging journey through the waltz, cha cha, foxtrot, tango and salsa. It’s a high-energy performance filled with sassy tunes, heart-pounding choreography and sparkling costumes.
Kevin and Karen will dazzle audiences as they weave their own spellbinding style of ballroom magic.
Backed by a supporting cast of dancers and a live 12-piece show band, Kevin and Karen’s most famous, edge-of-your-seat routines are brought to the stage propelled by passion.
The performance starts at 7.30pm. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.
