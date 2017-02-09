Sutton ramblers head off on latest trip

Sutton Rambling Club members will head off on Sunday, February 12, for a ten-mile linear ranble around the Great Ridge/Ladybower area.

The club welcomes new members to its latest fortnightly coach ramble.

There will be great scenery throughout the day as ramblers explore a popular area on the southern margins of the Dark Peak. Shorter and longer walks are available. The route starts at Heatherdene car park by the eastern shores of the Ladybower Reservoir, skirts the reservoir through the woods to Wooler Knoll and then heads south for lunch at the Cheshire Cheese pub on the edge of Hope village

After lunch, there are plenty of good viewpoints as you walk below the Great Ridge taking in Lose Hill, Back Tor, Hollins Cross and Mam Tor. There will be an option to climb Mam Tor but the main party drops down by the Blue John Mine and on through Winnats Pass, finishing at Castleton for a 5pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, outside the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10. For further information phone 01623 796396 or 07580403471.