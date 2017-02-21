Sutton Ramblers put best foot forward again

Sutton Rambling Club welcomes new members to its fortnightly coach ramble, the next one taking place on Sunday, February 26 in a picturesque area of the White Peak.

Taking in a good mix of attractive villages, woodland and farm land throughout the day, the main walk is 11 miles long but a shorter walk should be available.

The route starts at Middleton village, descends onto the Via Gellia and is then followed with an exhilarating ascent up to Slaley village.

Then walkers will head across to Bonsall village for a mid-morning break. From there, members head south down Bonsall Hollow and on into Cromford for the main lunch stop.

In the afternoon, you can enjoy another breathtaking ascent heading east up onto Heartstone Lane, onwards then through Coumbs Wood to Lea village.

The final section of this lovely walk then takes you south by Wakebridge Farm finishing by Derwent Bridge on the A6 near Whatstandwell for a 5pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda supermarket in Mansfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10.

For further information, please ring 01623 796396 or 07580403471.