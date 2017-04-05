Calling all bands - fancy a £500 recording prize?

Do you play in a band? Would you like to win the chance to record your songs in a professional studio?

Today we launch our first online Battle of the Bands competition and we’re drumming up support from groups in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Up for grabs is a day’s recording and a day’s mixing in The Foundry studios, Chesterfield - a prize worth £500.

Entries are via YouTube link and must be with us by noon on Tuesday, May 2.

The winner will be decided by an online poll.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Email your band’s YouTube link to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Good luck!