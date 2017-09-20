Catch Sarah Close on new tour

Sarah Close is live at the Bodega in Nottingham this weekend.

Building on the momentum of her debut EP Caught Up, which topped the Official Physical Singles Chart and saw lead track Call Me Out get more than three million hits on Spotify, Sarah Close is now heading out on the road this autumn and releasing a brand new track, Only You.

Her Bodega gig is on Saturday, September 23 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2x91iRO