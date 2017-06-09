Chapterhouse are back with another summer of theatre

Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, Charlotte Bronte, Jane Austen and two family favourites make up this year’s open-air summer tour by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Throughout the summer months, Chapterhouse will be bringing performances of six classic stories to beautiful garden venues around the UK, including Nottingham Castle, Wollaton Hall and Creswell Crags.

As well as celebrating the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death with the revival of their critically-acclaimed production of Pride and Prejudice, Chapterhouse will be touring with a whole host of literature’s best loved classics including brand new productions of Great Expectations and Peter Pan.

Their Nottinghamshire visits begin on July 7 when they will be present Shakespeare’s much loved A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Nottingham Castle.

They will return to the Castle on July 15 to present Jane Eyre and further performances at the venue will be for Peter Pan on July 27 and September 1, Great Expectations on August 12 and Pride and Prejudice on August 13.

The group are at Wollaton Hall with Jane Eyre on July 9, The Wind in the Willows on July 14 and Pride and Prejudice on September 1.

They make two visits to Newstead Abbey for A Midsummer Night’s Dream on July 21 and Peter Pan on July 30.

And they will present The Wind in the Willows at Southwell Minster on July 18 or Creswell Crags on August 18.

For tickets and full details of performances, go to www.chapterhouse.org