Come to Neverland with Peter Pan at Newstead Abbey

Chapterhouse Theatre Company return to Nottinghamshire this weekend with this classic tale.

Join Wendy, Michael and John Darling on their adventures with Peter, far away on the magical island of Neverland.

There they encounter the enchanting mermaids, magical fairies and the cruellest pirate of them all, Captain Hook.

The performance is on Sunday, July 30, gates open at 5pm for a 6pm performance.

Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.

Tickets are on http://bit.ly/2udsbC6