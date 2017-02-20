Dutch Uncles announce headline Nottingham date

Dutch Uncles will play Nottingham’s Bodega next month as part of their latest UK tour.

The Manchester indie quartet are back on the road to promote their fifth studio album, Big Balloon.

Both the album, and the title track single are out now.

Band member Robin Richards said: “The song Big Balloon reminded us of the potency of the electric guitar and brought them back as focal instruments.”

They are at the Bodega on March 4.

Tickets are available at www.dutchuncles.co.uk or www.bodeganottingham.com