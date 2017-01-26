Ed Sheeran to play Nottingham dates in April

Ed Sheeran will play two nights at the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena later this year as part of his world tour.

The superstar singer-songwriter’s Nottingham shows will be April 25 and 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 2 and are priced at £44 and £77.

Tickets can be booked online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/edsheeran, via 0843 3733000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

There is a maximum of four tickets per person.

No under-14s are allowed on the standing floor and under-14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over in the seated tiers.

Fans are encouraged to sign up to the arena’s mailing list for priority tickets for this event.

An exclusive venue pre-sale will take place from 10am on Wednesday, February 1.

Customers wishing to obtain priority tickets will need to sign up to the arena mailing List by 4pm on Tuesday, January 31 at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/createAccount.asp

A pre-sale email will be sent to new sign-ups early on February 1.

The touring news comes straight off the back of a phenomenal few weeks for the 25 year-old who has made a stunning return to action in recent weeks with his singles Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill hitting the number one and number two spots across the charts worldwide while breaking a magnitude of records along the way.

His new album, Divide, is out on March 3.