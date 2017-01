A unique musical event, Etherwave – Adventures with a Theremin, comes to Nottingham Theatre Royal this month.

Performer Hypnotique explores the theremin – the world’s first electronic instrument – and its influence on music today.

Expect espionage, martians and encounters with Amazonians, Bob Moog and Simon Cowell in a multi-media performance.

The performance is on January 23 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on www.trch.co.uk