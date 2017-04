Star of Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is bringing his passion for Italian cookery to Nottingham this weekend.

His live stage show promises signature recipes from all corners of his beloved Italy, blended with his own irrepressible humour, audience participation and surprises.

He is at the Royal Concert Hall on Sunday, May 7.

Tickets are on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2ppLpCi