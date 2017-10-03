High noon date for Flawes in Nottingham

Flawes will be one of the first artists to embark on a series of intimate pop-up gigs in 20 university and city centre venues across the country as part of this year’s Coffee House Sessions tour.

And they will play The Landing at Nottingham Trent University at 12noon on October 16.

The first half of 2017 has been an exciting one for Flawes who have already performed at a host of festivals including Live at Leeds, The Great Escape Festival, and BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Their early career took off when they broke onto the scene with their self-released debut single Don’t Wait For Me, which made it to number eight on the Spotify UK Viral Chart, and was playlisted on BBC Radio 1.