Hit show Sunny Afternoon bringing sound of The Kinks to Nottingham

Celebrate the music of The Kinks in the award-winning musical Sunny Afternoon at Nottingham Theatre Royal next week.

Featuring some of The Kinks’ best-loved songs, including You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset and Lola, Sunny Afternoon tells the story of the early life of Ray Davies and the rise to stardom of The Kinks.

This award-winning production explores the euphoric highs and agonising lows of one of

Britain’s most iconic bands and the irresistible music that influenced generations.

The show is on from January 24 to 28, ticket details are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk