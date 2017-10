The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra, fronted by bandleader Kevin Cunningham, returns to Mansfield with The Andrews Sisters UK, for an evening of classic swing numbers that will have your feet tapping.

This is the only Andrews Sisters’ show backed by a full big band in the UK.

The show is at the Mansfield Palace Theatre on Wednesday, October 11

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2wlT7hj