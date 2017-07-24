Murder, music and magic to for thriller season finale

Have your say

The Classic Thriller Season in Nottingham concludes with Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder at the National Justice Museum.

Marie Lloyd, queen of the comedy stage, is detained by the Nottingham Constabulary for the wilful murder of magician, The Great Merconi.

Watch as she is tried at the National Justice Museum, after he is found in his dressing room, apparently strangled by her garter.

Tickets are still available for the performance on Saturday, July 29 on http://bit.ly/2vlDN4v