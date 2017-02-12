A weekend of Brahms with Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra

If you love the symphonies of German composer Johannes Brahms then you have an unforgettable weekend in store next month, courtesy of Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra.

On Saturday, March 25, the NPO, under the baton of Mark Heron, will be performing the First Symphony and the Second Symphony at the city’s Albert Hall, in a concert starting at 7.30pm.

Then, from 3pm on Sunday, March 26, the orchestra will play the Third Symphony and Fourth Symphony at the same venue.

So if you want to enjoy the complete Brahms symphonic cycle, or even half of it, tickets are available by calling the box office on 0115 9895555.

See www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk for more.