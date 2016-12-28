Aisling to join Vicky in Touched at Nottingham Playhouse

Initial casting has been announced for Nottingham Playhouse’s 40th anniversary production of Stephen Lowe’s Touched, which runs at the theatre from February 17 to March 4.

Bafta Award winning star of This Is England, Line of Duty and Broadchurch, Nottingham-born Vicky McClure takes her first major stage role as Sandra and will be joined by Screen International Star of Tomorrow and Nottingham Television Workshop alumni Aisling Loftus as Joan, who recently starred in the BBC’s War and Peace, with Sarah Beck Mather who is best known for her work on ITV’s The Royal and Endeavour and stars in the forthcoming feature film Charismata, in the role of Bridie.

Stephen Lowe’s Touched is a powerful and poignant World War II drama set during the 100 days between VE and VJ Day and centred on the lives of a family of working class Nottingham women.

The promise of a brave new world has arrived with peace in Europe and the election of the first ever Labour government.

But the fighting is not yet over. With her husband away at war and having lost her son in a tragic car accident during the blackout, Sandra is torn apart by grief. Meanwhile, her sisters – the brash Joan and naïve Betty – are brimming with hope for the future and the possibilities of new lives ahead for all of them.

Touched is a modern classic, celebrating the 40th anniversary of its premiere at Nottingham Playhouse.

Giles Croft, Nottingham Playhouse artistic director said: “Presenting the 40th anniversary of the best known play by Nottingham’s most important playwright is a wonderful way to start the year; but to present for the first time with authentic Nottingham voices is particularly exciting. Add to that the formidable talents of Vicky McLure and Aisling Loftus and this production will make an important statement about the cultural and creative life of the city.”

For ticket details, call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk