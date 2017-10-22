Ballet greats in NSO’s next performance at RCH

Stravinsky’s ballet score for The Rite of Spring caused a riot when it was first performed in 1913 - and now it’s coming to Nottingham with dancers for the first time.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra has joined forces with the Sandra Taylor School of Dance and the Keyworth School of Theatre Dance to bring a series of ballet favourites to the Royal Concert Hall in a concert entitled: Romance and Ritual.It take place from 7pm on Saturday, November 11.

Derek Williams, Nottingham Symphony Orchestra’s conductor, said: “Our latest concert brings together music and dance and we’re particularly excited to bring one of the seminal pieces of 20th century music to the concert platform for the first time with a full orchestra and dancers in Nottingham.”

Also featured in Romance and Ritual is extracts from Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, Prokofiev’s Montagues and Capulets and Danse Macabre by Saint-Saens, among other treats.

“The avant-garde nature of the music and choreography featured in the Rite of Spring caused a riot at its first performance in Paris.

“It is rarely performed now due to the huge forces required to bring it to the stage, so this performance is an opportunity to see something that’s quite unique - and is certainly something I’ve never seen in the UK,” added Derek Williams.

The 70-strong orchestra has been performing in Nottingham for more than 70 years, challenging musical boundaries and bringing new and exciting works to the city.

“We try to bring something different to Nottingham – the city is renowned as a city of rebellion, of protest and of driving change and this is something we try to reflect in our music and our performances.

“Our last concert at the Royal Concert Hall received international attention due to our guest conductor taking to the podium for the first time – 11-year-old Matthew Smith. This summer, we also held a number of flash mobs, bringing Beethoven’s Ode to Joy to Nottingham train station and intu Victoria Centre.

“This concert has something for everyone; it’s got drama, dance and excitement and I look forward to seeing regular ballet watchers, and those new to the genre, witness something really special,” continued Derek.

To purchase tickets visit the Royal Concert Hall’s website: https://trch.co.uk/whats-on/nottingham-symphony-orchestra-2/ or call 0115 989 5555. Tickets start at just £6, with concessions also available.

To keep up-to-date with the orchestra’s latest concert news visit http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/, follow: @NottmSymphony on Twitter or like: Nottingham Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.