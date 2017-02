The Zipheads are to perform at The Black Market in Market Warsop on Friday, February 24.

Also on the bill at the popular venue will be Howlin Bones, Kitty & The Cadillacs, DC Spectres. Entry is £2.50.

Then, on Wednesday, March 1, the performers will be Burning Lady. The gig is free in the pub side.

For more details, go to www.blackmarketlive.co.uk