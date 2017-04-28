Battle of the Bands goes into extra time

Has your group entered our first online Battle of the Bands competition?

If not, you’d better get cracking - as we’d hate you to miss out on the chance to win a £500 recording prize.

We have extended the deadline until May 15 to give bands based in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire time to get their entries in.

Send us a YouTube link of your band performing with a brief description of where your band is from and what style of music you play to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

The winner will be decided through an online poll voted on by the public.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Here are the groups who you will have to beat to claim the prize:

The Rosadocs, a rock ‘n’ roll band which draws its members from Chesterfield and Clay Cross.

TRASH, also from Chesterfield, describe themselves as from the awesome riffs genre and slacker-glitter-indie-pop rejects.

Warning Tones specialise in acoustic pop rock and are based in Chesterfield.

The Twisted, an alt rock band based in Bakewell.

Left Hand Drive, a folk-rock-blues outfit from Matlock.

Stand Amongst Giants, a blues-rock band hailing from Chesterfield.

Those Who Knew, a rock band composed of musicians from Ilkeston and Alfreton;

Vanity Box from Hucknall who play indie rock;

Burn Down The District, a hardcore metal band from Chesterfield;

The Fine Art Society who play indie rock and are from Derby.

And W.O.R.M. who play punk and are from Chesterfield.

The winner of our competition will receive a day’s recording and a day’s mixing in The Foundry studio in Chesterfield.

The studio prides itself on capturing the live feel of bands with modern recording techniques and vintage analogue equipment.

Its boss Paul Hopkinson has 25 years’ experience in running recording studios. His credits include Ordinary Boys, award-winning folk musicians Ashley Hutchings and John Tams as well as recording bands from all over England.

An accomplished musician, Paul played guitar in Lisa Hall which was signed to Warner Bros and recorded an album in Los Angeles.

As a member of The Actors, Paul recorded with the legendary producer Tony Visconti at Good Earth Studios in London.

Winning our Battle of the Bands competition could set you on track for big things - so what are you waiting for?