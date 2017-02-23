Beanbag music fun for kids at RCH

Beanbag Music Club returns to the Level Two foyer at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, February 25.

Performances will begin at 11am, 1.15pm and 3pm, and will feature Uke Box.

Little ones can sit on a mountain of beanbags and join in with professional musicians alongside beanie Bear. The event lasts approximately 45 minutes with the chance to meet the musicians and have a go with the instruments.

Uke Box is made up of Beth, Joe and Tricky, a fun, family band from Nottingham, playing the Spice Girls, Tchaikovsky and everything in between. Spin the pop-meter and sing and dance through the decades.

Call the box office for details on 0115 9895555