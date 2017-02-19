Best of British with Nottingham Harmonic Choir

Nottingham Harmonic Choir will perform an all-English sea-themed concert at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Saturday, March 18, starting at 7.30pm.

You can almost taste the salt in the air at the Harmonic’s spring concert.

Elgar’s Sea Pictures sets five poems depicting man’s paradoxical relationship with the sea, one of both fascination and fear. With its wonderful part for contralto soloist, the work was a great success on its debut in 1899 and has been justifiably popular with audiences ever since.

From its exhilarating opening, Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony for orchestra and chorus graphically evokes the vastness and many moods of the sea. This setting of extracts from Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass also explores man’s voyage through life into the unknown beyond.

Tickets are £17-£20 (concessions available, accompanied children free), available from Nottingham Royal Concert Hall box office on 0115 9895555.

The Nottingham Harmonic Choir was started in 1856, and is the civic choir of Nottingham. Many world renowned conductors and orchestras have been part of their history, and up to present day, including Sir Malcolm Sargent, Sir David Willcocks, Sir Mark Elder, the Halle, CBSO, Royal Philharmonic.

Very recently the choir performed Carmina Burana with the BBC Symphony Orchestra, broadcast on Radio 3 in April. Highly talented, professional soloists are used when the piece directs, along with professional orchestral players from the East Midlands.