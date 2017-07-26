Bumper weekend of music in store at Indietracks

It’s full steam ahead for this year’s Indietracks Festival, taking place at the Midland Railway, Butterley, from July 28-30.

The Wedding Present, Cate Le Bon, Martha, Joanna Gruesome, The Wave Pictures and The Tuts are among 38 artists to be confirmed for this year’s Indietracks festival, the 11th.

The festival takes place at a picturesque 1950s steam railway near Ripley. It’s a celebration of independent, creative and DIY pop music, with bands playing across the heritage railway site, including its main outdoor stage, in a locomotive shed, a tin tabernacle and on the steam trains themselves.

The above artists are joined by Shopping, Monkey Swallows The Universe, TeenCanteen, The Orchids, The Hearing, Peaness, Personal Best, The Hayman Kupa Band, Grace Petrie and Kid Canaveral.

The following bands are also on the bill: Charmpit, Chorusgirl, Cola Jet Set, Cowtown, Crumbs, Dan Webber, Daniel vs the World, David Leach, Evripidis and his Tragedies, Garden Centre, Lilith Ai, Maybe Don’t, Milky Wimpshake, MJ Hibbett and the Validators, Model Village, The Perfect English Weather, Pillow Queens, Rainbow Reservoir, Red Red Eyes, Schande, Suggested Friends, and th’sheridans.

The Wedding Present was born in Leeds in 1985, with the release of the debut single Go Out And Get Em’ Boy, followed by the band’s first album, George Best, a couple of years later.

They were championed by BBC radio DJ John Peel and in 1992 equalled Elvis Presley’s 35-year-old record for “most hits in one year”. The band has released a string of acclaimed albums, ranging from lo-fi pop, three-part a capella harmonies and Waikiki-ready surf strains, to growling angst and traditional Eastern European folk music. ·

Cate Le Bon (pictured) is an artist hailing from Carmarthenshire, rural West Wales and is currently a resident of Los Angeles, having relocated across the Pacific. She has so far released four acclaimed albums, including most recently the incredible Crab Day in April 2016.

For ticket availability for this weekend’s music extravaganza, visit http://www.indietracks.co.uk

Photo credit: Ivana Klickovic