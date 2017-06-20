Catch Blood Brothers later this year on UK tour

Blood Brothers is back in the area later this year, being performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal from November 21-27.

Lyn Paul reprises her role as Mrs Johnstone in Willy Russell’s smash hit musical.

2017 has marked 30 years since Bill Kenwright’s production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers first toured the UK. In celebration, this iconic musical has been visiting theatres across the country, performing to sell-out houses and receiving standing ovations.

Due to its continued success the tour is continuing into the autumn.

For ticket details, go to www.trch.co.uk