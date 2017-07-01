Catch hot property Milk Teeth on Nottingham visit

Rising stars Milk Teeth will be performing at Nottingham’s Bodega venue on August 1.

Milk Teeth have signed with Roadrunner Records UK. The band’s first release for the label comes with the brand new EP Be Nice, which will be out on July 28. Be Nice represents the first of two interlinked EPs, with the second to follow later this year. In addition, Milk Teeth have also announced details of a summer UK headline tour that includes a London show at The Borderline.

“Roadrunner is the home of the bands that we grew up listening to and who have influenced our own sound today,” says vocalist/bassist Becky Blomfield.

“They work with the best and we are so stoked to be welcomed as part of the next breed of artists with the potential to inspire the next generation. Our teenage selves were kicking about in little towns not knowing where we would end up, and almost a decade later we can say Slipknot are our labelmates. Not bad for a bunch of kids from Stroud.”

Produced by Neil Kennedy, Be Nice opens with the grunge meets power-pop slacker anthem Owning Your Okayness which was picked as Daniel P Carter’s Rockest Record at Radio 1, while the second track Prism captures their punchy mix of attitude, melody and aggression.

That energy continues unabated in Fight Skirt which features Blomfield’s snarling vocals pitched against Billy Hutton’s frenetic shouts as its rushes to an intense conclusion.

The EP comes to a surprising conclusion with the final track Hibernate which stands out as being completely different from anything else from the band’s discography.

For more on the band’s Nottingham visit, go to www.thebodeganottingham.com