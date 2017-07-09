Catch screening of Indian classic at Djanogly Theatre

There is to be a World Cinema screening of The Chess Players (PG) at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Monday, July 17.

Directed by the legendary Satyajit Ray, this is a seminal piece of Indian cinema.

The Chess Players looks at the dynamics at play at the time of the annexation of Awadh (or Oudh) during the 1857 Rebellion; it focuses on the actions of two chess-obsessed noblemen, Mir and Mirza.

The juxtaposition of their interest in a game of strategy with their ineffectiveness in real-world politics is a scathing commentary on elitism and classism in India as much as it is a critique of British colonial policy.

The screening starts at 7.30pm. For more, see www.lakesidearts.org.uk